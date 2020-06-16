LINDA C. DISCHER
Linda C. Discher, 80, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born November 26, 1939, she was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Harold and Avis (Bergquist) Brown, and her precious granddaughter, Rachel C. Rosmanitz. A longtime resident of Arlington Heights, she is survived by her adoring husband, Richard, to whom she was married 61 years. She is also survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Gregory (Jan) Discher (Michelle and Michael), Mark (Amy) Discher (Nicholas, David, and Mary Claire), and Lisa (Bill) Olson (Rebecca). Linda was a faithful member of the The Orchard EV Free Church of Arlington Heights for more than 50 years. A devoted wife and mother, Linda loved the Lord and her family more than anything in this world. She had a vibrant and magnetic personality, and made friends with anyone who crossed her path. Linda was meticulous, energetic, and gave her full effort in whatever she did. Her greatest joy was loving and caring for her husband and best friend in life, Richard. Until they meet again, her family holds tight to the promise of one day being reunited with her in heaven (1 Thess. 4:13-18). A memorial service celebrating Linda's life will be held at a later date.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
