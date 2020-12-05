1/
LINDA C. RANDAZZO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALATINE - Linda C. Randazzo (nee Copp), age 72, of Northbrook, formerly of Palatine for 35 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Randazzo for 43 years. Loving mother of Julie (Joshua) Radetski. Dear "Mom Mom" of Noah. Fond sister of Brenda (Larry) Boyd. Cherished aunt. Caring friend of many. Linda faithfully served others as a registered nurse in hospice, psych, and cancer education and support services. Her joy being leading the Make Today Count support group. A Life Celebration is being planned for the future. All condolences or memories can shared on www.funerals.pro. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Lurie Cancer Center Survivorship Institute at wewill.northwestern.edu/survivorship or Association of Frontal Temporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission will be greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 847-537-6600.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved