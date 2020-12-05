PALATINE - Linda C. Randazzo (nee Copp), age 72, of Northbrook, formerly of Palatine for 35 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Randazzo for 43 years. Loving mother of Julie (Joshua) Radetski. Dear "Mom Mom" of Noah. Fond sister of Brenda (Larry) Boyd. Cherished aunt. Caring friend of many. Linda faithfully served others as a registered nurse in hospice, psych, and cancer education and support services. Her joy being leading the Make Today Count support group. A Life Celebration is being planned for the future. All condolences or memories can shared on www.funerals.pro. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Lurie Cancer Center Survivorship Institute at wewill.northwestern.edu/survivorship
or Association of Frontal Temporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission
will be greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 847-537-6600.