Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
LINDA CHEN LIU


1940 - 2019
LINDA CHEN LIU Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Linda Chen Liu was born on December 1, 1940 in Macau, China to Pek Young Chan and Lai King Ho. She died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Buffalo Grove. Mrs. Liu worked as an administrative assistant for First Chicago Bank in Chicago. Linda loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Linda is survived by her siblings, Ruxin (Wun Tong) Chan, Daisy (the late Poy) Chan, Agnes (Andy) Chang, Francis (Agnes) Chan, Amy (Joseph) Yee, Peter (Kitty) Chan and Yu Ying (Wong Ming) Chan; nephews, Anson (Araceli) Liu and Carson (Jessica) Liu. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Chun-Ho; and her parents. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 11:45 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 for Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
