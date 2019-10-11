Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
LINDA CORINNE MILLER

LINDA CORINNE MILLER Obituary
Linda Corinne Miller, age 65. Resident of Carol Stream. Beloved wife of David Miller Sr.; loving mother of Melissa (Casey) Nickles, David Miller Jr., and mother-in-law of Melisa Miller; devoted grand-mother of Isabelle, Grace, Clara, and Charles II Osborn and Austin, Ethan, and Camden Miller; great-grandmother of Rowan Osborn; fond sister of Leonard James (Mary Lee) Lasko, Laura (Jeffrey) Koenig, and Mark Stevens (Patricia) Lasko; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Corinne and Leonard Lasko. Visitation Monday, October 14th, from 3PM until time of service at 7:00PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home 1500 S. Meyers. Rd, Lombard, IL 60148 (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt). Memorials to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are appreciated. Funeral information: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
