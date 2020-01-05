|
Linda D. Pollock (Trantham) age 71, passed away with peace and grace on the evening of December 29, 2019 at the AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, surrounded by her loving family. Linda is survived by her son, Gerald (Shera) Pollock of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Loy of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Ava and Amelia Pollock, and Anne and Jacob Loy; brothers Jim Trantham of Pekin, Illinois, Larry (Diana) Trantham of Peoria, and Dennis Trantham of Orlando, Oklahoma; and her many nieces and nephews. Linda is also survived by her former husband, Lorin Pollock of Fairmont, Minnesota. Linda was predeceased by her father Preston Trantham, mother Eddie Mae Trantham (Burton), sister Joyce (Henry) Gosnell, and niece Diana Rowell (Gosnell). A Celebration of Life will be held at Willow Funeral Home, located at 1415 W. Algonquin Rd, Algonquin, Illinois 60102 on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Zoological Society's Brookfield Zoo would be appreciated. Info, 847-458-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020