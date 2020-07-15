ITASCA - Linda Diana of Itasca, Illinois passed away in mid-May 2020 at 77 years of age due to complications from COVID-19. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gus; her son, Dan (Stacey Reeves) and grandchildren Amelia and Nicholas Diana. She graduated from Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's nursing school in 1965 and was a passionate nurse and compassionate person to the day she passed. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren who live on with fond memories of her. She will be honored in a private family funeral this week. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BSN degree scholarships at the UIC College of Nursing Scholarship Fund located at https://nursing.uic.edu/alumni/give-now/
