LINDA E. SEIDLER
1953 - 2020
Linda E. Seidler, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Libertyville. She was born April 27, 1953 in Park Ridge and had been a resident of Heather Ridge in Gurnee for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville and a retired employee of the Walgreens Corporation. Linda loved animals, especially horses and was a volunteer at Howling for Help. She also helped for many years at her brother's company, Seidler Associates in Libertyville. Surviving are her brother Greg Seidler; sister Barbara (Christopher) Hentz; niece Kelsey (Zac) Crantz and nephew Patrick Seidler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Genevieve Seidler. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services at noon on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her interment service will be at 11 am Tuesday at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
JUL
20
Service
12:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
JUL
21
Interment
11:00 AM
Ridgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
