On Saturday May 16, 2020, at 3:44 a.m. Linda Honsa passed away after a ten month battle against lung cancer. She passed on as she lived: strong, free-willed, and surrounded by her family. Linda was born December 7, 1957 and lived most of her life in Itasca, the town she loved. Growing up, she could be found running around ball fields, fishing in creeks, and riding around in cars with her friends in B.A.D. She earned her college degree from North Central College in psychology after a time at the University of Iowa. At the age of 40, she went back to graduate school and earned her master's degree in marriage and family therapy from Northwestern. She then ran a successful practice as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for nearly 20 years, continuing a strong connection to her clients through the final days of her life. Linda will be remembered for her intelligence, compassion, sense of humor, loyalty, and the ferocity of her love. She loved her family, her friends, her town, and her Democratic ideals. Reading, spending time in the sun, watching comedians, "walking with her ladies," and book club were some of her favorite pastimes. You could also often find her catching up with swim team families at Church Street Brewery. Watching and playing sports were her lifelong passions and she counted the Cubs winning the World Series as one of her top 5 happiest moments. Some other happy moments were trips to the Outer Banks, Aruba for her 25th wedding anniversary, and her 2019 trip to England and Scotland with her daughter, son, and grandson. Family and friends were the most important part of her life. She deeply loved her husband of 32 years, children, and grandson. She maintained decades-long friendships and always made her friends feel special. Linda spent each day making special moments for her family, whether it was her legendary cooking or elaborate costumes at Halloween, she always put her love into every action. Making people feel loved was her special gift. Linda was preceded in death by her father Gerald Anderson and brother Bryant Anderson. She is survived by her mother Diane Anderson, husband Frank Honsa, daughter Amber (Brian) Lesniewicz from her first marriage to Mel Stoesser, son Bryant Honsa, grandson Bennet Lesniewicz, siblings Susan (Phil) Nolte, Jonathan (Patricia) Anderson, and J. Michael (April) Anderson, and beloved nieces Jessica Shannon, Emily Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Annika Anderson, and Hannah Anderson. She is also survived by stepchildren Scott Honsa, Kim Meeks, and Jennifer Kuhfeld and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Itasca with a reception to follow at Church Street Brewery. It was Linda's dying wish that all her loved ones "do what it takes to defeat Trump." In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization that is fighting for democracy and do what Linda would have done: register to vote, knock on doors, and vote.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020