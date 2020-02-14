Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
LINDA J. BUDNICK


1948 - 2020
LINDA J. BUDNICK Obituary
Linda J. Budnick, 71, of Elgin, formerly of Streamwood, IL, passed away on February 12, 2020 in her home. She was born on July 1, 1948 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Anton and Martha (Perlberg) Wieder. Survivors include her husband: Norman Budnick of Elgin; 3 daughters: Donna (Kevin) Murphy, Dianna (Paul) Bingaman and Laura (Chris) Bosch; 9 grandchildren: Joel (Alyssa), Rebecca, Emily, Alyssa, Justin, AJ, Natalie, Kaitlyn and Ashley; her sister: Diana (Leroy) Strebel, along with many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00am at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. 1-847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservice.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
