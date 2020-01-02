Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
9711 W. Devon Ave.
Rosemont, IL
LINDA J. KATOR


1944 - 2020
LINDA J. KATOR Obituary
DES PLAINES - Linda J. Kator, 75, was born on November 10, 1944 to the late George and late Florence Kae and passed away December 30, 2019. Linda was the beloved wife of Ronald Kator; loving mother of Tracy Thayer, Ronald (Lynn) Kator Jr. and Kristen (Scott) Goczkowski; devoted grandmother of Amanda Grace and Shannon Thayer, Vaughn Kator, Lydia, Evelyn, and Audrey Goczkowski; caring sister of Donna (Dan) Dziewulski and the late George (Toni) Kae III. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. Prayers will be said Saturday, at 9:15am at the funeral home and proceed to Our Lady of Hope Church, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont, IL 60018 mass 10am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
