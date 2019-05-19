ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Linda L. Cesario (nee Krueger), widow of Joseph D. Cesario, was born on April 1, 1944 to Fred and Hazel Krueger. She died peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Linda is survived by her sons Joel (Joan) and Frank (Sophia), and her grandsons Luke, Justin, David, and John. Linda had a great passion for teaching, from Buffalo Grove High School (where she also coached multiple state champion debate teams) to the office of the Chancellor at University of Illinois - Chicago. In retirement she contributed over 20,000 volunteer hours to a combination of the ESL program at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, the Arlington Heights Senior Center, and through Township District 214's Brighter Future Program. She also conducted workshops on public speaking, volunteerism, parliamentary procedure, managing stress and resolving conflict in the workplace. Her volunteer efforts resulted in personal congratulations from then President of the United State George W. Bush in 2008, as she received the President's Volunteer Service Award. After a lifetime of serving others, it was Linda's wish to have only a very private memorial service. She thanks her family and friends, asking them to remember her by "paying it forward," finding some way to bring a smile to someone else. If anyone would like to donate to her favorite organizations, memorials may be given to the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or the Arlington Heights Senior Center, 1801W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005, or the Lambs of Faith program at Faith Lutheran Church, 431 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Additional information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary