Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
LINDA L. KIESER


1948 - 2020
CARPENTERSVILLE - Linda L. Kieser, 71, of Carpentersville passed away Sunday, January 12 at St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. She was born June 17, 1948 in Elgin. She had been a resident of Carpentersville for most of her life and was employed at Sherman Hospital, Elgin and All State Insurance before retiring. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Carpentersville. Surviving are her sister, Carol Centanni, her brother, Thomas Kieser and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kieser, her mother, Arlene Nerge Miller, a sister, Susan Catlin and her brother in law, Anthony Centanni. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 12:30 P.M., at Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third St., West Dundee (Corner of S. Third & Oregon). Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Kidney Disease Research. For information call 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
