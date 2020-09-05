Linda L. Mirabelli, 74, died unexpectedly, Thursday, September 3rd 2020. She was greatly loved by her husband, Lee; three daughters, four grandchildren and their families. The daughter of Larry and June Young, Linda was born on April 27th, 1946 in Chicago. On August 17th, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart, Lee J. Mirabelli. She is survived by her husband, Lee; daughters, Tracey (Paul) Lipinis, Mindy (Zac) Zidron), and Carrie (Tim) Croft. Four grandchildren, Kristin (Zack) Gomes and Paul Jr. Lipinis, Nick and Maddie Croft. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Keith (Wendy) Young and sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Wohlers; and dear nieces, nephews and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Larry and June Young. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 8th, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174 (at the corner of Rt. 25 and Main Street). A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 12:00 Noon at Yurs Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Linda would have appreciated donations to the charity of your choice
. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.