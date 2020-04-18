|
|
ELGIN - Linda Lou Ermel, 80, of Genoa, formerly of Elgin passed away early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 in her home with her family at her side. She was born July 7, 1939, in Elgin the daughter of George and Hazel (Klinnert) Thrun. She was a member of the 1956 Class of Elgin High School. Linda married Ronald E. Ermel Sr. on Nov. 8, 1958, in Elgin. They resided in Elgin for 50 years before moving to Genoa in 2003. Linda was a great homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and baking. Surviving are her daughter, Debra Lynn Anderson and son, Ronald Ermel, Jr. both of Genoa; two grandchildren, Dianna (John) Hunt and Mark (Kristin) Anderson; 5 great-grandchildren, Max, Murphy, Maggie, Jocelyne, and Nora. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald on Jan. 25, 2017; and two brothers, John Smith, and Larry Thrun. Private Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 20 at 11 am at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial will follow in Washington Memorial Reformed Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Please note that social distancing and guest limits will be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held later after the Covid-19 Pandemic has eased. Memorial contributions should be directed to the Burlington-Hampshire Food Pantry, PO Box 651, Hampshire, IL 60140. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2020