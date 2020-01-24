Daily Herald Obituaries
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
LINDA LOU WICKER


1942 - 2020
Linda Lou Wicker, age 77, was a resident of Antioch, IL for 15 years, formerly of Glenview, IL. Linda was the beloved wife for 42 years of Charlie; loving mother of Karen Tobin; dear step-mother of Linda (Dave) Kleckner, Cynthia (Nicholas) Batson, Chuck (Katherine) Wicker, Sandra Wicker and Patricia (Scott) Payne; cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 4; fond sister of Phyllis Keller. Linda was born November 4, 1942 in Chicago and passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. Linda was an active member of the Federated Church of Wauconda and had worked at Kraft and Premark. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2:00 pm to time of funeral service at 5:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment is private. Information 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
