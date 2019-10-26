|
ELGIN - Linda Lynn Cooper-Koltz, 77, of Gold Canyon, AZ, formerly of Elgin, IL passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in her home. She was born January 25, 1942, in Laredo, MO and lived in Elgin, IL, before moving to Gold Canyon in 1998, with her husband, Steven J. Koltz, Jr. She was a 1959 Graduate of Elgin High School and also attended Elgin Community College. She was employed at United Airlines for 31 years as a Reservations/Customer Service Agent at O'Hare Airport prior to retiring. Linda loved to travel and went to many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Ireland, Costa Rica, and enjoyed going on multiple African safaris. She loved all animals and her beloved dog Christi and two cats, Cookie and Jimmy, were the center of her life. Surviving are her siblings, Beverly Howey of Aliso Viejo, CA; Robert Cooper of Stillwater, OK; William Cooper (Pam) and Mary (Paul) LaRiviere of Elgin, IL, nine nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven J. Koltz, Jr. in October, 2017. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to a Pet Rescue Shelter of your choice.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 26, 2019