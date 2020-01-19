|
|
CAROL STREAM - Linda M. Ramirez, age 73. Dear mom and homemaker. Beloved wife of 55 years to Manny. Loving mother of Raymond (Tynisha) Ramirez and Rose (Lorne) Iverson. Proud grandmother of Rebecca, Anthony, Josh, Kaitlyn and Layla. Dear sister of Henry Venegas, Erwin (Christine) Venegas and Mark (Lisa) Venegas. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather Saturday, January 25th for memorial visitation 10AM until time of service 11AM at Bloomingdale Alliance Church, 264 Glen Ellyn Rd., Bloomingdale, IL 60108. For full obituary, please visit www.dupagecremations.com. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020