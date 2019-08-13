Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
480 S. Park Blvd
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Catholic Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA VERONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA M. VERONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA M. VERONE Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Linda M. Verone, 63, passed away August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Pete Verone; loving mother of Liana (Willy) Mathias and Nikki Verone; proud grandmother of Tea, Ella, Nathan, and Lucie Mathias; dear daughter of Midge Danca and the late Salvatore Danca and sister of Michael Danca and Maryann (Dean) Johnson; fond niece, aunt and cousin of many. Memorial gathering Saturday August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Services conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Living Well Cancer Resource Center 442 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL, 60134 630-262-1111. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now