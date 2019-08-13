|
GLEN ELLYN - Linda M. Verone, 63, passed away August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Pete Verone; loving mother of Liana (Willy) Mathias and Nikki Verone; proud grandmother of Tea, Ella, Nathan, and Lucie Mathias; dear daughter of Midge Danca and the late Salvatore Danca and sister of Michael Danca and Maryann (Dean) Johnson; fond niece, aunt and cousin of many. Memorial gathering Saturday August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Services conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Living Well Cancer Resource Center 442 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL, 60134 630-262-1111. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
