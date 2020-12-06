1/
LINDA MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST DUNDEE - Linda Martin, age 72, passed away November 15th at Highland Oaks in Elgin. She was born in the month of February in 1948, to Donald and Marilyn Thompson of Elgin. Linda grew up living on the family's dairy farm. She graduated from Central High School and attended University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Linda was a dedicated mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, shopping for antiques, dining out and traveling, especially along the Mississippi river. She worked as a teacher's aid for Winkie Bear preschool in Elgin and Carpentersville Middle School. She also worked as a Librarian aid for Dundee and Dundee - Crown High Schools. She enjoyed working with all her students especially those from the Dundee High School library and playing cards with her co-workers. She is survived by her husband, Robert of 53 years; daughter, Donna and son-in-law, John Gilbert; mother, Marilyn; brother, Don and sister-in-law; Valerie Thompson; sister, Kay and brother-in-law, Ken Deutsch; and nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father in 2008. The Martin family will mourn their loss privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association. The Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee is assisting with all arrangements. For info, please call 847-426-3436.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved