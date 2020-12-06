WEST DUNDEE - Linda Martin, age 72, passed away November 15th at Highland Oaks in Elgin. She was born in the month of February in 1948, to Donald and Marilyn Thompson of Elgin. Linda grew up living on the family's dairy farm. She graduated from Central High School and attended University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Linda was a dedicated mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, shopping for antiques, dining out and traveling, especially along the Mississippi river. She worked as a teacher's aid for Winkie Bear preschool in Elgin and Carpentersville Middle School. She also worked as a Librarian aid for Dundee and Dundee - Crown High Schools. She enjoyed working with all her students especially those from the Dundee High School library and playing cards with her co-workers. She is survived by her husband, Robert of 53 years; daughter, Donna and son-in-law, John Gilbert; mother, Marilyn; brother, Don and sister-in-law; Valerie Thompson; sister, Kay and brother-in-law, Ken Deutsch; and nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Linda was predeceased by her father in 2008. The Martin family will mourn their loss privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
