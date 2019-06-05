Daily Herald Obituaries
LINDA N. (WEEKS) CYCENAS


WHEATON - Linda N. (Weeks) Cycenas, 57, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Belmont Village, Carol Stream. She was born March 4, 1962 in Oak Park, IL. She is survived by her husband, Frank; and children, Daniel and Elinor, of Wheaton. She is also survived by her brother, Randall Weeks; sister, Frances (husband, David) Cain; sister-in-law, Sandy (husband, JD) Flood; and four nieces and nephews, Samantha and Max Cain and Madelyn and Zach (wife, Sara; children, Maggie and Catherine) Flood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Rosemary (Aiello) Weeks; and baby Cycenas. In addition to the many projects she was involved in at St. Michael School, Linda project managed the outdoor playground area and shared the Athletic Director role for many years. Visitation and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Michael School, Wheaton, Scholarship Fund or General Supply Fund, 314 West Willow, Wheaton, IL 60187. Arrangements made by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
