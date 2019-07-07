WINFIELD - Linda R. Lauer, age 66, passed away on July 3, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Everett and the late Lorraine Lauer, dear sister of Lawrence (Dean) Lauer; dear aunt of 3; great-aunt of 9 and friend to many. Linda loved to travel the US and abroad. She enjoyed bicycling, nature and her cat MacGyver. She held two master's degrees and one bachelors. Linda was a member of the McHenry Bicycle Club and Fox Valley Bicycle and Ski Club. It was Linda's request that there be no services. Linda's interest in the health sciences helped her make the decision upon her death, to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Association. Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the or your local animal rescue or humane society in her memory. Linda's Facebook page will remain open where all are welcome to share photos, final words or special memories there. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019