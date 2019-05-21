|
Memorial Visitation for Linda S. Huffman (nee Mason), 60, is from 4-8 PM. Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Memorial service is 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. She was born October 13, 1958 in Chicago and died May 19, 2019 at Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. Linda loved her feline and canine companions. Also her turtles, her birds and her bunnies. Linda is survived by her loving husband Dennis, her mother Diana Mason, her siblings Sandra (Bruce) Arndt, Michael Mason and Donald Mason. She was preceded in death by her brother James P. Mason and her father Donald Mason. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019