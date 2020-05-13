Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for LINDA ZAMUDIO
LINDA ZAMUDIO

LINDA ZAMUDIO Obituary
ALGONQUIN - Linda Zamudio, age 59, passed away May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Gabriel Zamudio; loving mother of Brittny L. Zamudio, and Ryan C. Zamudio; dear sister of Barbara (Joe) O'Donnell and the late John L. Hasselmann; fond aunt of nieces Shannon, Lindsay, and Colleen O'Donnell; devoted daughter of the late Leroy W. and Mary Lou Hasselmann; fur grandma to Drippy and Papito. Linda graduated from Forest View High School in 1979. She met Gabe while working at Zayer store in 1981. They married on August 31,1986. Linda worked for Weber Marking Systems for a few years before becoming a loving mother and homemaker in 1989 after the birth of their daughter, Brittny. Ryan soon followed in 1992. Linda was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1987. After being on dialysis for a few years she received a kidney transplant on September 13th, 2001. Linda battled with kidney issues throughout her life and was back on dialysis the past few years. Linda never complained about her health conditions and was a true fighter. She was a kind, compassionate,caring and loving friend,wife and mother who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services are private. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020
