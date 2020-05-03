Daily Herald Obituaries
HAMPSHIRE - Lindalee Manden, 77, formerly of Hampshire, enjoyed crocheting, collecting items especially decorative plates, breeding Yorkies and was extremely was dedicated to her family. Loving wife of the late Milo; beloved mother of Teresa and Mitch (Sue) Manden; proud grandmother of Madison "Maddy," Mason (Jess) and Mallory Manden. Cremation was private at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Info, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
