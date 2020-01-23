|
Linn Thomas Corfield passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2020 at the age of 70. Linn was born on September 3, 1949 in Chicago. Son of Arlene and William Corfield, he attended James H. Bowen High School and received his undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Martha; Emily (daughter) and Randy Cross (son-in-law); grandchildren, Randy Jr., Wyatt, Owen, Ashlyn, Charleigh; and great-granddaughter, Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, James. Throughout his professional career Linn excelled in marketing and customer service. A majority of his career was with Marriott Hotels (Chicago and Oak Brook, IL), but his last professional endeavor was a family owned franchise of The UPS Store (Rolling Meadows, IL) where he not only served customers but changed the lives of the customers who entered the store and the employees who became family. Linn will be missed by all for his quick wit, corny jokes, endless energy, loving nature, compassion, and generosity.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020