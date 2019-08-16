Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
LINNEA ANDERSON
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
LINNEA ELIZABETH ANDERSON


1938 - 2019
Linnea Elizabeth Anderson, nee Wilkens, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Merton Anderson. Loving mother of Leslie Woods, Denise Espinoza and Glen (Amilcar Velasquez) Anderson. Cherished grandmother of AJ, Brandon, Damian, Haley and Tommy. Loving sister of the late Marilyn, Leon Jr., Raymond. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Linnea was born February 7, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Leon and Hermine Wilkens. Visitation Sunday from 2 PM until 7 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service on Monday at 11:30 AM. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
