Linnea Elizabeth Anderson, nee Wilkens, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Merton Anderson. Loving mother of Leslie Woods, Denise Espinoza and Glen (Amilcar Velasquez) Anderson. Cherished grandmother of AJ, Brandon, Damian, Haley and Tommy. Loving sister of the late Marilyn, Leon Jr., Raymond. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Linnea was born February 7, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Leon and Hermine Wilkens. Visitation Sunday from 2 PM until 7 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service on Monday at 11:30 AM. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019