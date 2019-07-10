Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
LISA ANN HAZE

LISA ANN HAZE Obituary
Lisa Ann Haze, nee Weiner, age 50. Beloved wife of Mark Haze for 27 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Daniel (Nicole Barba) Haze and Jamie Haze. Dear sister of Michael (Catherine) Weiner and James (Candy) Weiner. Loving aunt of Nicole Weiner. Loving mother of her four-legged babies Hank, Gibs and Jack. Daughter-in-law of Marilu Rossow. Sister-in-law of Michael (Susan) Haze. Lisa gave the best hugs and was loved by all who knew her. A memorial visitation in Lisa's honor will be held Saturday, July 13th, 1 PM, at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Memory Sharing at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feral Feline Project, https://feralfelineproject.org/donate-now, or K9S4U, http://k9s4u.org/ would be appreciated. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019
