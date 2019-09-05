|
Lisa Ann Seil WADSWORTH - Lisa Ann (Pietschman) Seil, 51, passed away at home on August 30, 2019. She was born in Waukegan, IL on September 8, 1967 to the late John and Judith Pietschman. She graduated cum laude in 1989 from Lake Forest College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business. Lisa initially worked in bank finance and then moved into technology and consulting, developing custom financial and regulatory applications for banks. Her final position involved designing, building, and supporting intelligence applications. She loved her work and was sorry when the advancement of her illness forced her to give it up. Lisa married her best friend and the love of her life, Walter Seil, on May 22, 1992. What a great 27 years it was. Lisa also loved home renovation, gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with her husband and family. As her father brought her up, Lisa was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and was elated in 2016 when they FINALLY won the world series. Sorry you missed it Dad, but I was thinking of you the whole time. It was like you were right here, down to that last scary pitch. Lisa is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Seil and her cats: Nortie, Trixie, Socks, and Mr. Gray. She was preceded in death by her father, John Pietschman in 2012 and her mother Judith in 2013, her maternal grandparents Naomi (Beth) in 1997 and Ernest Newbury in 1962, paternal grandparents Donald in 1975 and Lucille Pietschman in 2001, her in-laws, Clara in 1997 and Lewis Seil in 1980. Finally, she was preceded in death by a long list of pets (special mention to Bootsie). A house in not a home without a pet. Funeral services and Inurnment at Warren Cemetery are private. Donations in her memory can be made to Save-A-Pet in Grayslake or Lake Forest College. GO CUBS! Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019