LISA J. MILLER
1965 - 2020
CARPENTERSVILLE - Lisa J. Miller, 54, of Carpentersville, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Avantara of Elgin. She was born on December 14, 1965 in Elgin the daughter of George & Betty Pinnow Wasserstrass. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Jean Wassterstrass, Chas Frederick Miller; grandchildren, Jeremiah Frederick and Jessah Unique; sister, Donna Pittenger; and brother, Ron Boyer. She was preceded in death by parents. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third St., West Dundee. Observing Covid -19 restrictions, masks will be required to visit. A private memorial service for her family will follow the visitation. For those wanting to view the memorial service, you can go to our FaceBook page: Laird Family Funeral Services we will be live streaming the service at 4:00 PM on Saturday. For information, 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
120 S Third St
West Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 836-8770
