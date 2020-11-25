CARPENTERSVILLE - Lisa J. Miller, 54, of Carpentersville, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Avantara of Elgin. She was born on December 14, 1965 in Elgin the daughter of George & Betty Pinnow Wasserstrass. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Jean Wassterstrass, Chas Frederick Miller; grandchildren, Jeremiah Frederick and Jessah Unique; sister, Donna Pittenger; and brother, Ron Boyer. She was preceded in death by parents. Public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third St., West Dundee. Observing Covid -19 restrictions, masks will be required to visit. A private memorial service for her family will follow the visitation. For those wanting to view the memorial service, you can go to our FaceBook page: Laird Family Funeral Services we will be live streaming the service at 4:00 PM on Saturday. For information, 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.