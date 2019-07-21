|
WINFIELD - Lisa Jean Davidson (nee Olson), age 68. Passed away July 12th in Barrington. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Davidson. Loving mother of Christine (Kenneth) Heavens. Stepmother of Michelle (Michael) Gould. Proud grandmother of Rylie Jean Heavens, Hope Gould, Jeremy Gould and Shane Gould. Lisa was a member of the Lakeshore Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's name to Lakeshore Corgi Club at www.lakeshorecorgirescue.org would be appreciated. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019