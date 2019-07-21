Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for LISA DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA JEAN DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA JEAN DAVIDSON Obituary
WINFIELD - Lisa Jean Davidson (nee Olson), age 68. Passed away July 12th in Barrington. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Davidson. Loving mother of Christine (Kenneth) Heavens. Stepmother of Michelle (Michael) Gould. Proud grandmother of Rylie Jean Heavens, Hope Gould, Jeremy Gould and Shane Gould. Lisa was a member of the Lakeshore Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's name to Lakeshore Corgi Club at www.lakeshorecorgirescue.org would be appreciated. Services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now