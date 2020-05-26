|
ELGIN - The fabulous, beautiful and talented Lisa Renee Towers, 44, passed away peacefully at home May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a year-long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She is survived by her devoted husband Mark, children Lindsey and Nathan, parents Sherwin Greenberg and Lorraine Bugden, sister Glenda Maki, (Mike), brother Aaron Greenberg, (Marlee Mower), niece and nephews Joseph, Patrick, Ryan, Audrey and Dylan, parents-in-law Anthony and Barbara Zuniga, as well as her many aunts, uncles and cousins. With her sharp wit, casual style and outgoing sense of humor, she was well known to her family and friends for her favor of four-letter words, as well as her immense collection of cosmetics (including selling Avon for a brief time to get the employee discount). She adored her children and loved spending precious time with them, taking them to the beach, water parks, playdates with friends, Cubs games and even the mall. Lisa was devoted to her husband and fellow Cubs fan, Mark, who remained her rock, support and tireless advocate until the very end. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her children's education fund. Everyone is encouraged to go to www.defiorefuneral.com to leave a message or share a memory of Lisa.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2020