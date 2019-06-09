After a protracted battle with breast cancer, Lisa Renee Zeitler died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Glenview, IL at the age of 53. She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Eddie Zeitler, and stepdaughters, Viena Zeitler (Amanda De Lucia) of Santa Barbara, CA and Erin Zeitler of Chicago, IL. Lisa was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area where she developed her love of California sunshine. Lisa felt fortunate to have the blessing of four parents. She was raised by her paternal aunt, Lois Snitselaar and her husband, Gerard, following the deaths of Lisa's biological parents, Paul and Dolores Klaassen, when she was a young child. Shortly after her marriage to Ed in 2000, they relocated to Illinois and set down roots together. Lisa was hard working and enjoyed a fulfilling career first in title insurance and then as an executive assistant. When diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, she remained dedicated on the job and in her will to fight her illness and thrive. She was courageous and tenacious, even in her final months. Lisa was a person filled with gratitude, hope and faith, who believed her blessings always outweighed life's hardships. Energetic, active and social, Lisa deeply enjoyed time with family and friends, being outdoors on a sunny day, breaking bread with others, volunteering and theatre. Especially in her later years, she took joy in simple pleasures, growing her faith and soaking in the grace of God's love and promise. Lisa is survived by her siblings, Susan Martini (Rich); Steven Snitselaar (Julee); Debra Thomas (Wayne); Ricky Snitselaar (Kati); Penny Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Lisa's wish is to celebrate a life well lived and well loved. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Christ Church, 100 N. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. The family would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, care, friendship, visits, meals, calls, prayers and the million ways we have been uplifted. We have been truly blessed and are beyond thankful. The family especially would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Michael Cochran and the dedicated team at Advocate Medical Group Oncology for their constant, attentive treatment throughout Lisa's cancer journey. Her longevity and ability to thrive is a testament to their brilliant care. Memorial donations may be given in honor of Lisa to Christ Church Lake Forest https://christchurchil.org/, the church that grew and nourished Lisa's faith and the Chicago Botanic Garden https://www.chicagobotanic.org, an oasis of nature's beauty and a living flower garden which Lisa visited often and enjoyed immensely. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary