LISA SWISHER

Lisa passed away September 24, 2020. She was born March 11, 1959 in Denver, CO to Lynn and Ted Heitman. She is survived by her parents and siblings, Sara Cockey (Buck), Tamara Wochinski, Rebecca Pitt, Matthew Heitman (Diane); her husband, Terry Swisher; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was a career nurse who loved working in nursing homes in the Kankakee area where they lived. Lisa was also an avid horsewoman through the years with her sister, Sara. They both enjoyed the love of horses. Lisa is now at peace with the Lord. A memorial service will take place on October 1, 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Lake Forest, IL, 630 Deerpath Rd. at Rt. 41. Interment at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. For information, call 847-367-0131. Donations may be made to Heifer International at Heifer.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
