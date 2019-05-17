|
INVERNESS - Lloyd H. Finstad, 94, was born August 12, 1924 in Chicago to Henry and Louise (nee Larsen) Finstad and passed away May 13, 2019. Lloyd was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific theatre aboard the USS Hawkbill submarine. Lloyd was the beloved husband of Shirley E. (nee Knaak) Finstad; loving father of Richard (Cynthia) Finstad and Ron (Diana) Finstad; cherished grandfather of Ann (Michael Baffes) Finstad, Elizabeth (Kevin) Kienzle, Karen (David) Glover and Robert (Magdalena Wolf) Finstad; great-grandfather of Teagan, Kennedy, Will, Helen and Clayton and dear brother of the late Lorraine Helwig. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019