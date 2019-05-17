Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
For more information about
LLOYD FINSTAD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD FINSTAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD H. FINSTAD


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LLOYD H. FINSTAD Obituary
INVERNESS - Lloyd H. Finstad, 94, was born August 12, 1924 in Chicago to Henry and Louise (nee Larsen) Finstad and passed away May 13, 2019. Lloyd was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific theatre aboard the USS Hawkbill submarine. Lloyd was the beloved husband of Shirley E. (nee Knaak) Finstad; loving father of Richard (Cynthia) Finstad and Ron (Diana) Finstad; cherished grandfather of Ann (Michael Baffes) Finstad, Elizabeth (Kevin) Kienzle, Karen (David) Glover and Robert (Magdalena Wolf) Finstad; great-grandfather of Teagan, Kennedy, Will, Helen and Clayton and dear brother of the late Lorraine Helwig. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now