LLOYD P. HOLDEN
MORTON GROVE - Lloyd P. Holden, age 82, formerly of Morton Grove, IL. Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine L., nee Cacioppo; dear father of David (Karen), Barbara (Thomas) Durkin, and Elizabeth Mackey; loving grandfather of Alison, Andrea, Calista, Kendall, and Delaney; fond brother of Ella (Ron) Quinn and the late Laurence (the late Roberta) Holden; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 3 to 9 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. [Please note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time.] Funeral, Thursday, September 24, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Funeral information, 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
24
Funeral
09:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

