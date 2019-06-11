In Loving Memory of Lois A. Freimuth Our marriage was measured by more than just years - it was measured by living, by laughter, and tears ... by good times, contentment, and dreams that came true and also by hard times our love brought us through. Our marriage was greater than simply the sum of all we accomplished and how far we came ... it's people whose lives we touched in some way and values we stood for and lived day by day. Our marriage was measured by lessons we learned, examples we set and respect that we earned. It was forged in the balance the two of us found in our partnership, friendship, and love all combined. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY I LOVE YOU, I MISS YOU Frank Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary