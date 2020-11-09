PALATINE - Services and interment for Lois A. Kielar (nee Lampert), age 75, of Palatine, will be private. Lois was a proud lifelong resident of Palatine. She is survived by her children Laura (Scott) McArthur and Chris (Heather) Kielar; grandchildren Jordan, Jessica and Liliana; one brother and a lifelong friend Jane Ziehm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Journeycare Hospice as a thank you for their wonderful care of Lois; donations can be made at https://journeycare.org/donate/
