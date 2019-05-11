Lois A. Sundberg, 94, of Sister Bay, WI passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born April 3, 1925 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (Buckley) Amber. Lois graduated from Hyde Park High School in the Class of 1943. On September 10, 1946, Lois and John Sundberg were united in marriage and spent 63 wedded years together before he preceded her in death on February 1, 2010. Lois worked as the Village Clerk in Deer Park, IL for many years before she and John retired and moved to Sister Bay full time. She was an avid gardener, bird enthusiast, and enjoyed sewing. Above all else, Lois was a faithful and loving wife and mom. Lois will be missed by her daughter, Gail Ledbetter of Dekalb; brothers, Gerry, John (Jean), and Ted (Sharon) Amber; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lucille Amber and her husband, John. In honor of Lois' wishes, a private service will be held in Sister Bay. Lois' family would like to thank Ted Amber and Marta Padilla Volkman for their care and compassion during this time and a special thank you to James A. Ledbetter Sr. for his support and comfort. Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting Lois' family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Lois may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary