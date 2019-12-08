|
Lois A. Wiese passed away Nov. 27, 2019 in McHenry IL. Lois was born April 12, 1937 in Chicago IL to Alfred and Gladys (Keith) Ritt. Lois had been a resident of Schaumburg IL for 35 years before making her home in McHenry. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and liked to say she was an original "Bleacher Bum" before they were referred to as such. Lois liked to read and play cards. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and enjoyed keeping records of every game, score and achievements. Lois is survived by her children, Michael Wiese, Daniel Wiese and Jennifer (Wiese) Reid ; her grandchildren, Chad Wiese, Christina Wiese, Nicole (Wiese) Davies, Julia Reid, Jacob Reid and Dean Reid ; and her great-grandchildren, Corbin, Brinley, Elizabeth, Shyanne, Hunter, Gabriel, Thomas, Liam and James. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wiese and her granddaughter Brandy Wiese. Memorials in Lois's name may be made to , , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019