LOIS BERNICE "LOLO" HELTON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Services for Lois Bernice "LoLo" Helton, 87, of Glenview, will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Lois was born October 21, 1932 in Chicago, and she passed away June 21, 2020 in Lake Zurich. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. Private family interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. "Plum" Helton; loving mother of Lynn (Dan) Markham, David (Linda) Helton, James (Lori) Helton, Lori (Michael) Clancy and Lisa (Jimmy) Waldman; loving grandmother of Kyle, Michael, Jonathan, Melissa, Kimberly, Lindsey, Keri, Nicholas, Conor, Tommy, Johnny and Clancy; loving great-grandmother of 10; dear daughter of the late Victor and Anna (nee Smuda) Lapinski; fond sister of the late Richard Lapinski. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved