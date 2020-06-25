Funeral Services for Lois Bernice "LoLo" Helton, 87, of Glenview, will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Lois was born October 21, 1932 in Chicago, and she passed away June 21, 2020 in Lake Zurich. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. Private family interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Robert P. "Plum" Helton; loving mother of Lynn (Dan) Markham, David (Linda) Helton, James (Lori) Helton, Lori (Michael) Clancy and Lisa (Jimmy) Waldman; loving grandmother of Kyle, Michael, Jonathan, Melissa, Kimberly, Lindsey, Keri, Nicholas, Conor, Tommy, Johnny and Clancy; loving great-grandmother of 10; dear daughter of the late Victor and Anna (nee Smuda) Lapinski; fond sister of the late Richard Lapinski. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.