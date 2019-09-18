|
GURNEE - Lois C. Klemm (nee Hagstrom), a longtime resident of Gurnee, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Chicago, IL on August 31, 1932 to Lillian Lang Hagstrom Lentz and Carlton Hagstrom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry O. Klemm. She is survived by their five children, Michael (Patty) Klemm of Beach Park, Mark (Michele) Klemm of Gurnee, Marty (Chris) Klemm of Gurnee, Maryl (Ken) Smith of Gurnee and Margie Klemm of Gurnee, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family will be accepting visitors on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery. Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019