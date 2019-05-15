LAKEWOOD - Lois Campanella (nee Kocher) passed away with her family at her side on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 6, 1943 in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Evelyn (nee Raab) Kocher. Lois retired as an administrative secretary in the real estate business. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Campanella, whom she married February 27, 1965 in Northbrook, IL; her daughters, Sandy (Alan) Atkielski of Kenosha, WI and Linda (Jim) Young of Schaumburg; her grandchildren, Samantha Atkielski, Matthew and Andrew Young; and siblings, Susan Taylor of Winder, GA, Fred Kocher of Schaumburg and Jeff Kocher of Algonquin. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Donations in Lois's memory may be made to Autism Speaks by visiting www.autismspeaks.org. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary