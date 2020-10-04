BATAVIA - Lois French, longtime and former resident of Batavia, IL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She was 94 years old. For almost 20 years Lois worked as a volunteer with Hospice organizations, both in the Fox River Valley of Illinois and later, during the winters she spent in Naples, FL. She moved from Batavia to Naples full-time in 2013, allowing her to spend more time doing the Hospice volunteer work that was her passion. Lois and Robert "Bob" French were married 64 years when he passed away in 2011. They lived in Batavia for 46 of those years, beginning in 1965. They had many friends in the Fox River Valley communities. Lois was active in the community and in addition to her Hospice work, she also volunteered with the Batavia Historical Society. She is survived by her son, Kenneth French and his wife, Pamela, of Santa Fe, NM, and her daughter, Kathleen Stensing and her husband, Leonard, of Lecanto, FL. Lois is also survived by her two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Weiland, of Madison, WI, and a sister, Mary Schwalbach, of Greenfield, WI. Because of the ongoing pandemic, plans for a memorial mass are currently pending. Lois will be interred next to her husband, Robert, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.







