Lois Hanlon (nee Lafeber), age 84, daughter of the late Theodore J. and Emma Lafeber, passed away July 14, 2019. Lois was the wife of the late Richard Hanlon; mother of Mark, Kim and Paul; grandmother of William and Brighid; and sister of Midge Rech. The family will have a visitation on Saturday, July 20th at 9 a.m followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 am at St. Colette Catholic Church at 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for Lois and her family, and do something nice for a friend. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019