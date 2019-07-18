Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
3900 Meadow Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
3900 Meadow Drive
Rolling Meadows, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS HANLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS HANLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS HANLON Obituary
Lois Hanlon (nee Lafeber), age 84, daughter of the late Theodore J. and Emma Lafeber, passed away July 14, 2019. Lois was the wife of the late Richard Hanlon; mother of Mark, Kim and Paul; grandmother of William and Brighid; and sister of Midge Rech. The family will have a visitation on Saturday, July 20th at 9 a.m followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 am at St. Colette Catholic Church at 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for Lois and her family, and do something nice for a friend. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now