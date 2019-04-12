Daily Herald Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
LOIS BENTON
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
1095 E. Thacker St.
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
1095 E. Thacker St.
Des Plaines, IL
LOIS I. BENTON


1929 - 2019
LOIS I. BENTON Obituary
DES PLAINES - Lois I. Benton, 90. Lois was born March 22, 1929 to the late John and late Blanche Ingram and passed away April 9, 2019. Lois was the beloved wife of the late Douglass Benton; loving mother of David Benton, Lois (Michael) Augustson, Douglas (Debbie) Benton and Linda (Thomas) Piacentine; caring grandmother of Brad, Carl, Mark, Megan, David, Jill, Diane, Gina and Vincent and great grandmother of 15; dear sister of Blanche (late David) Hill and David (Delores) Ingram. Visitation Sunday from 3:00pm until time of Mass 3:30pm at St. Martin's Episcopal Church 1095 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or North Park University Office of Advancement 3225 W. Foster Ave. Box 6 Chicago, IL 60625 ( if writing check please put in memo line in memory of Lois Benton). Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
