Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home
2000 E. Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS J. HANSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS J. HANSEN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Lois J. Hansen, 78, of Elmhurst, formerly of Mount Prospect, was born February 17, 1942 in Chicago to Edward and Grace (Krenek) Kavale and passed away May 19, 2020. Lois was the loving mother of Phillip A. Hansen Jr. and Christina Hansen; cherished grandmother of Kane Hansen; dear sister of Marilyn (Robert) Youngberg; fond aunt of Brad Youngberg and Kara Lavrich; and beloved great-aunt of Andra and Blake Lavrich. Lois was a member of her high school friends group known as "The Club," active Mensa member, and member of the elite "Lois Club." She was passionate about new adventures in cooking, dining, and travel. Lois' first expedition after retiring was flying around the world with stops in numerous locations. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. The visitation will be following the State of Illinois guidelines regarding social distancing and adherence to a 10 person limit at any one time in the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 28 at 10 AM. Friends and family will be able to view the funeral service via a livestream on the Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the () appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -