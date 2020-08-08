MOUNT PROSPECT - Lois Janet Neitzke (nee Peterson), 89, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away of natural causes on August 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Lois was born September 30, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Selmer and Annette Peterson. She married the great love of her life, Marvin Neitzke, on September 2, 1950, a union that lasted 56 years. She had a passion for cooking, home projects, card club, sewing, toy poodles, visits to the family's Wisconsin cabin, and time with her family. She unselfishly gave to others throughout her life, donating her tasty homemade dishes to PADS, serving in the St. Paul church altar guild, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She worked at various companies as an administrative assistant after her children were in school. Preceding her in death was her husband; parents; stepmother, Mary Peterson; brother, Robert Peterson; and stepbrother, William Lange. She is survived by her son and daughter, Daniel Neitzke and Susan Segota; grandchildren, Courtney, Mark (Anna), Kelsey, Kirsten, and Brett; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Emma; and step-sister, Marilyn Junkus. Visitation and services will be Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL, starting at 11:00 AM with the memorial service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow the services at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, which is across the street from Friedrichs. Lois's kindness, sunny demeanor, and positive disposition leave a comforting legacy to all of her loved ones. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to God and to her church, St. Paul's in Mt. Prospect. Love is patient, love is kind; love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7.







