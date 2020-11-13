BUFFALO GROVE - Lois Jean Lee nee McKenzie, age 92, passed away on November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Lee of 67 years. Loving mother of Brenda (Martin) Fergon and Sharon (Edgar) Ogle. Dear grandmother of Kristen (David) March, Lisa (Andrew) Hartman, and Nathan (Kiryn) Ogle. Fond great-grandmother of Rachelle (Josh) Hart, Matthew and Joshua Hartman, and Tyler and Regan March. Lois is survived by her sister, Barbara Baldridge and brother, James (Jamie) McKenzie. She is preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Nogie McKenzie, and brother, Joseph McKenzie. Visitation Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd), Wheeling. Visitation will continue the following day at 10 am, followed by an 11 am celebration of life service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Northwest Assembly of God, 900 N. Wolf Rd, Mt. Prospect, IL are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.