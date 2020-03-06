Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map

LOIS JEAN ROSE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS JEAN ROSE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Lois Jean Rose (nee Magoon), 88, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020. She was born May 16, 1931 in Chicago to the late John J. and Betty Magoon. Lois was the mother of Linda J. (Ray) Herber, Donna M. Rose, Robert J. (Teresa) Rose and James M. (Deborah) Rose; grandmother of Sybel K.(Cory) Henry, Karla R. (Vince) Nasti, Raymond L. Herber, Carolyn J. Herber, Julie R. Herber, Brian M. Rose and Brandon J. Rose; great-grandmother of Madelyn R. Henry; sister of the late Marian (the late Harold) Zahn: and aunt of many nieces and nephew. Visitation Sunday 4 to 6 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Interment private. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -