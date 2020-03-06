|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Lois Jean Rose (nee Magoon), 88, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020. She was born May 16, 1931 in Chicago to the late John J. and Betty Magoon. Lois was the mother of Linda J. (Ray) Herber, Donna M. Rose, Robert J. (Teresa) Rose and James M. (Deborah) Rose; grandmother of Sybel K.(Cory) Henry, Karla R. (Vince) Nasti, Raymond L. Herber, Carolyn J. Herber, Julie R. Herber, Brian M. Rose and Brandon J. Rose; great-grandmother of Madelyn R. Henry; sister of the late Marian (the late Harold) Zahn: and aunt of many nieces and nephew. Visitation Sunday 4 to 6 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Interment private. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2020