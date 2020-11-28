SCHAUMBURG - Lois Jean (Rosencrans) Youngstrom, 86, died peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Youngstrom and is preceded by her brother R.W. "Bill" Rosencrans. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Roy and Margaret (Johnson) Rosencrans, Lois later moved to Arlington Heights where she lived most of her adult life. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Lois leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Jane Youngstrom; two grandchildren, Maddie and Will Youngstrom of Simsbury, CT. Lois also had a great love for all of her nieces and nephews: Kathy Kuhn, Bob Rosencrans, John Rosencrans, T.R. Youngstrom, Kelly Youngstrom, Bill Rosencrans and Diane Rosencrans. Lois and Bill's friends were her second family. From their close Chicago/Amundsen High friends - the Persons, Schusters, Specks, Hartmann's and others and their close Arlington Heights/Wilshire Lane friends- the Juretschkes, Larsons, Hughes, Ponsots, Quades and others, many great times were had and will always be cherished. No services are planned at this time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store