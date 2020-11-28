1/1
LOIS JEAN YOUNGSTROM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - Lois Jean (Rosencrans) Youngstrom, 86, died peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Youngstrom and is preceded by her brother R.W. "Bill" Rosencrans. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Roy and Margaret (Johnson) Rosencrans, Lois later moved to Arlington Heights where she lived most of her adult life. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Lois leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, William "Bill" and Jane Youngstrom; two grandchildren, Maddie and Will Youngstrom of Simsbury, CT. Lois also had a great love for all of her nieces and nephews: Kathy Kuhn, Bob Rosencrans, John Rosencrans, T.R. Youngstrom, Kelly Youngstrom, Bill Rosencrans and Diane Rosencrans. Lois and Bill's friends were her second family. From their close Chicago/Amundsen High friends - the Persons, Schusters, Specks, Hartmann's and others and their close Arlington Heights/Wilshire Lane friends- the Juretschkes, Larsons, Hughes, Ponsots, Quades and others, many great times were had and will always be cherished. No services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved